Insider Selling: NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) CEO Sells 9,667 Shares of Stock

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) CEO R Bradley Gray sold 9,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total value of $319,591.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NSTG stock traded up $2.00 on Wednesday, hitting $35.09. 366,024 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 569,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 9.33 and a current ratio of 8.20. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.68 and a twelve month high of $81.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -13.64 and a beta of 1.77.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.08). NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 55.40% and a negative net margin of 79.44%. The firm had revenue of $42.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share. NanoString Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NanoString Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.40.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in NanoString Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 102.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 449.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in NanoString Technologies by 425.7% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in NanoString Technologies by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period.

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.

