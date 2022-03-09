Insider Buying: American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Acquires 4,800 Shares of Stock

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.82 per share, for a total transaction of $176,736.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
AAT traded down $0.44 on Wednesday, hitting $36.53. The company had a trading volume of 408,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,854. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.52. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.47 and a 1-year high of $40.83.
American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. American Assets Trust had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 2.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 32.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in American Assets Trust by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in American Assets Trust by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 2.0% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.66% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have commented on AAT shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of American Assets Trust from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th.
About American Assets Trust
American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.
