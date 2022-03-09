Insider Buying: American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Acquires 4,800 Shares of Stock

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.82 per share, for a total transaction of $176,736.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

AAT traded down $0.44 on Wednesday, hitting $36.53. The company had a trading volume of 408,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,854. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.52. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.47 and a 1-year high of $40.83.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. American Assets Trust had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 2.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is currently 250.00%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 32.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in American Assets Trust by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in American Assets Trust by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 2.0% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on AAT shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of American Assets Trust from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

