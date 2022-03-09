MJP Associates Inc. ADV Sells 379 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV reduced its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,811 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 379 shares during the quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 90 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 40.3% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNH traded up $12.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $485.57. 3,115,547 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,573,735. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $475.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $452.16. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $348.50 and a 12-month high of $509.23. The firm has a market cap of $456.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company had revenue of $73.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.08%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $476.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $508.00 to $564.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $502.09.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.41, for a total transaction of $2,347,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.38, for a total value of $2,822,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,000 shares of company stock worth $7,552,930. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

