Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) Position Trimmed by Alliance Wealth Management Group

Alliance Wealth Management Group trimmed its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 88.6% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the fourth quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.15% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Consolidated stock traded up $16.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $475.42. The stock had a trading volume of 53,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,650. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $563.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $496.85. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a twelve month low of $277.84 and a twelve month high of $638.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 1.04.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $6.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.62 by ($0.86). Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 46.97% and a net margin of 3.41%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio is 4.96%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of nonalcoholic beverages. Its products include sparkling and still beverages as well as energy products and noncarbonated beverages such as bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

