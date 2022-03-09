Insider Buying: Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) CEO Buys 6,000 Shares of Stock

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) CEO Peter M. Kern acquired 6,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $167.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of EXPE traded up $8.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $174.68. 4,233,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,223,951. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.77 and a fifty-two week high of $217.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $186.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.54.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The online travel company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 0.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 147.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.92) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EXPE shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Expedia Group from $205.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Expedia Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $171.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.19.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Expedia Group by 4,100.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 168 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 156 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Expedia Group by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

