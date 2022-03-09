Insider Selling: Mandiant Inc (NASDAQ:MNDT) EVP Sells 150,412 Shares of Stock

Mandiant Inc (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating) EVP William T. Robbins sold 150,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $3,312,072.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of MNDT traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.89. The stock had a trading volume of 19,542,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,494,580. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.14. Mandiant Inc has a 52 week low of $13.76 and a 52 week high of $23.33.

Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $133.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.58 million. Mandiant had a net margin of 149.32% and a negative return on equity of 13.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Mandiant Inc will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mandiant in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new position in shares of Mandiant in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Mandiant during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mandiant during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Mandiant in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 80.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MNDT. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Mandiant from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Mandiant from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mandiant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Colliers Securities cut shares of Mandiant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Mandiant in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mandiant presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Mandiant, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to, and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, EMEA, APAC, and Other.

