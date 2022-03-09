MJP Associates Inc. ADV Buys 3,096 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares during the quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 410,828,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,669,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780,033 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 241,360,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,381,066,000 after buying an additional 1,171,443 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 3.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,593,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,272,514,000 after buying an additional 3,211,904 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Pfizer by 3.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,894,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,875,532,000 after buying an additional 1,582,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 45,980,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,977,614,000 after acquiring an additional 10,270,562 shares during the last quarter. 64.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Cowen lifted their price target on Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.05.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.75. The company had a trading volume of 24,714,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,522,996. The stock has a market cap of $274.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.51 and a 52 week high of $61.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.12 and its 200-day moving average is $49.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.56%.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

