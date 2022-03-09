BCK Partners Inc. Sells 196 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

BCK Partners Inc. decreased its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,123 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises approximately 0.2% of BCK Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. BCK Partners Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,060 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,469,000 after acquiring an additional 3,631 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 12,226 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 48,732 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,963,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in Amgen by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 32,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,244,000 after purchasing an additional 9,856 shares during the period. Finally, Bennicas & Associates Inc. grew its position in Amgen by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 12,515 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

AMGN traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $231.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,639,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,247,121. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $227.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. The company has a market capitalization of $130.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.59. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $198.64 and a one year high of $261.00.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by $0.22. Amgen had a return on equity of 120.59% and a net margin of 22.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.27%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMGN. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Amgen in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Amgen from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.12.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

