Analysts Expect Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) to Post $0.93 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.93 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Encompass Health’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the highest is $1.00. Encompass Health posted earnings of $1.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Encompass Health will report full-year earnings of $4.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.21 to $4.66. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Encompass Health.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.09). Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The business had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 832.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on EHC shares. TheStreet cut Encompass Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. StockNews.com cut Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Encompass Health from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Encompass Health from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.22.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Encompass Health by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in Encompass Health by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC raised its position in Encompass Health by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 61,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,623,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Encompass Health by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Encompass Health by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EHC traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 590,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,602. Encompass Health has a one year low of $56.31 and a one year high of $89.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.25%.

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

