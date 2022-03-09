Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $13.80 Million

Brokerages forecast that Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS – Get Rating) will announce $13.80 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sequans Communications’ earnings. Sequans Communications reported sales of $12.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sequans Communications will report full year sales of $69.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $68.70 million to $70.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $113.80 million, with estimates ranging from $103.00 million to $124.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sequans Communications.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.09. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SQNS shares. B. Riley cut their target price on Sequans Communications from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sequans Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Sequans Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.67.

Shares of NYSE SQNS traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.44. The company had a trading volume of 44,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,763. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.66. Sequans Communications has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $6.84. The stock has a market cap of $520.88 million, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 0.85.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lynrock Lake LP raised its stake in shares of Sequans Communications by 358.8% in the second quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 3,523,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755,518 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sequans Communications during the 4th quarter worth $3,650,000. Potomac Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sequans Communications during the 4th quarter worth $3,352,000. Invenire Partners LP purchased a new position in Sequans Communications during the 4th quarter worth $1,814,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Sequans Communications by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 134,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 62,919 shares during the last quarter. 80.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sequans Communications SA is a developer and provider of 5G and 4G chips and modules for massive, broadband, and critical IoT. For 5G and 4G massive IoT applications, Sequans provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms, featuring low power consumption, a large set of integrated functionalities, and global deployment capability; For 5G and 4G broadband and critical IoT applications, Sequans offers a product portfolio based on its Cassiopeia Cat 4 and Cat 6 4G and high-end Taurus 5G chip platforms, optimized for low-cost residential, enterprise, and industrial applications.

