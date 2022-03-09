MJP Associates Inc. ADV Grows Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF makes up about 1.0% of MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. MJP Associates Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.29% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF worth $3,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 146,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,920,000 after purchasing an additional 5,762 shares during the last quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. now owns 37,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 216.7% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 89,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after acquiring an additional 5,669 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $682,000.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF alerts:

Shares of PXF traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.50. The stock had a trading volume of 164,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,939. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.68. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.31 and a fifty-two week high of $50.38.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.