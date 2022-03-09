Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for bluebird bio (BLUE)

bluebird bio (NASDAQ: BLUE) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/8/2022 – bluebird bio had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $12.00 to $8.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/7/2022 – bluebird bio had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $6.00 to $5.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/7/2022 – bluebird bio was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $13.00.

3/7/2022 – bluebird bio had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $11.00 to $10.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of bluebird bio stock traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $4.84. 2,875,013 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,254,289. bluebird bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.16 and a 12-month high of $35.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.91. The company has a market cap of $339.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.62.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.76) by ($0.38). bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 1,839.27% and a negative return on equity of 76.58%. The company had revenue of $1.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.01) EPS. Research analysts forecast that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -5.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Jessica Whitten sold 2,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total transaction of $31,152.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew Obenshain sold 3,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total transaction of $28,473.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,109 shares of company stock valued at $98,006 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLUE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in bluebird bio during the fourth quarter valued at $4,128,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,912,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,058,000 after purchasing an additional 142,293 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,520,751 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,192,000 after purchasing an additional 17,219 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 93,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd now owns 40,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

