Premier Oil (OTCMKTS:PMOIY) Hits New 1-Year High at $5.47

Premier Oil plc (OTCMKTS:PMOIY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.47 and last traded at $5.47, with a volume of 133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.52.
The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.15 and a beta of 2.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.01.
About Premier Oil (OTCMKTS:PMOIY)
