Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B) Hits New 12-Month High at $215.50

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ.B – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $215.50 and last traded at $215.50, with a volume of 6 shares. The stock had previously closed at $215.50.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th.

The stock has a market cap of $40.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -718.33 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $235.75 and a 200-day moving average of $227.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 0.56%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is -920.00%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

