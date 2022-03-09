KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $27.65

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $27.65 and last traded at $27.85, with a volume of 213669 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.56.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded KBC Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on KBC Group from €67.70 ($73.59) to €66.40 ($72.17) in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded KBC Group to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from €76.00 ($82.61) to €79.00 ($85.87) in a report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on KBC Group from €87.00 ($94.57) to €83.00 ($90.22) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised KBC Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €78.00 ($84.78) target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.13.

Get KBC Group alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.38.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. KBC Group had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 11.89%. As a group, analysts expect that KBC Group NV will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KBC Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KBCSY)

KBC Group NV engages in the provision of integrated bank-insurances. It operates through the following segments: Belgium Business; Czech Republic Business; and International Markets Business Unit. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities in Belgium. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities in the Czech Republic.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KBC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.