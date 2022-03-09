KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $27.65

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $27.65 and last traded at $27.85, with a volume of 213669 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.56.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded KBC Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on KBC Group from €67.70 ($73.59) to €66.40 ($72.17) in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded KBC Group to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from €76.00 ($82.61) to €79.00 ($85.87) in a report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on KBC Group from €87.00 ($94.57) to €83.00 ($90.22) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised KBC Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €78.00 ($84.78) target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.13.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.38.
KBC Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KBCSY)
KBC Group NV engages in the provision of integrated bank-insurances. It operates through the following segments: Belgium Business; Czech Republic Business; and International Markets Business Unit. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities in Belgium. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities in the Czech Republic.
