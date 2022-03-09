Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $42.03

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:RCDTF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $42.03 and last traded at $42.03, with a volume of 213 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.60.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica from €47.00 ($51.09) to €44.00 ($47.83) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers pharmaceuticals in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular, dermatology, over the counter/non-prescription pharmaceuticals, urology, anti-infectives, central nervous system, gastrointestinal, gynecology and obstetrics, musculo-skeletal disorders and analgesia, nutrition and related products, cosmetics, dietary supplements, medical devices, allergy, endocrinology, respiratory, pain management/inflammation, generics, antipyretics and cold preparations, and oncology, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

