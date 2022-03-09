IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $35.00

Shares of IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $35.00 and last traded at $35.23, with a volume of 1504 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IMIAY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of IMI from GBX 2,000 ($26.21) to GBX 1,900 ($24.90) in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $975.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.59.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

