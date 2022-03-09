Vivid Seats Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:SEAT)

Vivid Seats Inc (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 2,186 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 3,426% compared to the typical volume of 62 call options.

SEAT stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.59. The company had a trading volume of 830,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,509. Vivid Seats has a 52-week low of $7.84 and a 52-week high of $14.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.54.

In other Vivid Seats news, major shareholder Benefit Life Insuranc Security sold 36,507,173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $365,071,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,511,835 shares of company stock valued at $365,120,681.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in Vivid Seats during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,150,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Vivid Seats during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,121,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Vivid Seats during the 4th quarter valued at about $948,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in Vivid Seats during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,834,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vivid Seats during the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. 55.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on SEAT. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Vivid Seats from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a report on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

Horizon Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company incorporated for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While the company may pursue an initial business combination target in any industry, it currently intends to concentrate its efforts in identifying businesses in the financial services industry, with a focus on differentiated financial services and financial services-adjacent platforms.

