American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.120-$0.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $155 million-$159 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $153.35 million.

Shares of APEI stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.33. 184,665 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,790. American Public Education has a 1-year low of $16.97 and a 1-year high of $39.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.20 million, a PE ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.59.

Get American Public Education alerts:

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $154.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.10 million. American Public Education had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 4.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that American Public Education will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APEI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of American Public Education from $36.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Public Education from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of American Public Education by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in American Public Education by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in American Public Education by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in American Public Education by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 45,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in American Public Education by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. 94.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Public Education (Get Rating)

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.