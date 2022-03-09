Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 5.0% in the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 2,825,047 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $106,307,000 after purchasing an additional 134,224 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 4.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,377,971 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $110,409,000 after purchasing an additional 92,921 shares during the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 159.1% during the 4th quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 1,124,457 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $39,165,000 after buying an additional 690,491 shares during the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,841,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 942,458 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $43,758,000 after buying an additional 335,539 shares during the last quarter. 93.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock traded up $0.97 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,166,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,129,660. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 12-month low of $26.47 and a 12-month high of $48.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.64.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 7.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abercrombie & Fitch declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 22.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear, and personal care products and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

