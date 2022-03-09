Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Receives $140.71 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $140.71.

GSHD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $135.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

NASDAQ:GSHD traded up $6.93 on Wednesday, reaching $72.84. The stock had a trading volume of 223,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,913. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 276.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.70. Goosehead Insurance has a 1-year low of $63.26 and a 1-year high of $181.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.76.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $40.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.10 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 3.57% and a negative return on equity of 10.36%. Goosehead Insurance’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Michael C. Colby sold 801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.15, for a total transaction of $104,250.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 6,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.30, for a total transaction of $847,412.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,138 shares of company stock valued at $6,350,863 in the last three months. 51.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 25,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,898,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines of insurance. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

