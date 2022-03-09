Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Position Lessened by Arlington Financial Advisors LLC

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,195 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises about 2.5% of Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $7,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 36,303 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,313,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 16,567 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,444,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 148.8% during the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 4,230 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,901,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 132.4% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 6,058 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,722,000 after buying an additional 3,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 48,188 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $21,653,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COST traded up $4.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $527.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,677,564. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.67. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $312.71 and a 1-year high of $571.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $517.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $502.10.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 25.46%.

Several research firms have weighed in on COST. Cowen boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Argus boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $515.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $491.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $548.14.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,949.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter bought 925 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $540.13 per share, with a total value of $499,620.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,536 shares of company stock valued at $7,883,601 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

