iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Sold by Alliance Wealth Management Group

Alliance Wealth Management Group lowered its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 117,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,918 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Alliance Wealth Management Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Alliance Wealth Management Group’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $5,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 20.6% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 25,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 33,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 5,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:FLOT traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.50. 1,655,641 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.73. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10.

