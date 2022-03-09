Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.270-$-0.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $568 million-$578 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $548.07 million.Samsara also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $-0.080-$-0.070 EPS.

NYSE:IOT traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.44. 1,472,155 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,697,938. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.67. Samsara has a 52-week low of $14.21 and a 52-week high of $31.41.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Samsara will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

IOT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Samsara from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set an outperform rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Samsara from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set an in-line rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IOT. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 4th quarter worth about $195,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 4th quarter worth about $1,709,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 4th quarter worth about $4,407,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 4th quarter worth about $1,211,000. 28.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Samsara Inc is a company developing and building sensor systems that utilizes wireless sensors with remote networking and cloud-based analytics. Samsara Inc is based in United states.

