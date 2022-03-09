Christian Dior (OTCMKTS:CHDRY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $151.72

Christian Dior SE (OTCMKTS:CHDRY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $151.72 and last traded at $153.50, with a volume of 144 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $161.00.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $188.79 and its 200-day moving average is $192.20.
Christian Dior Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CHDRY)
