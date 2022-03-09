Christian Dior (OTCMKTS:CHDRY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $151.72

Christian Dior SE (OTCMKTS:CHDRY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $151.72 and last traded at $153.50, with a volume of 144 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $161.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $188.79 and its 200-day moving average is $192.20.

Christian Dior Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CHDRY)

Christian Dior SE is a holding company, which engages in the design and sale of fashion accessories and beauty products. It operates through following business groups: Christian Dior Couture, Wines & Spirits, Fashion & Leather Goods, Perfumes & Cosmetics, Watches & Jewelry, The Selective Retailing, and Other Activities.

