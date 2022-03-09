Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $20.30

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.30 and last traded at $20.52, with a volume of 21937 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.63.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.60.
About Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI)
Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibers, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.
