Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $60.10

Shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $60.10 and last traded at $60.99, with a volume of 510290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.87.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SIEGY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.33.

Get Siemens Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.79 and its 200-day moving average is $82.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.06.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $1.6665 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a yield of 2.16%. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio is 35.68%.

About Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY)

Siemens AG engages in the production and supply of systems for power generation, power transmission, and medical diagnosis. It operates through the following segments: Power & Gas, Energy Management, Building Technologies, Mobility, Digital Factory, Process Industries & Drives, Siemens Healthcare and Financial Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.