thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $8.40

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TYEKF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.40 and last traded at $8.40, with a volume of 24868 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.25.

The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.50 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.64.

About thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF)

thyssenkrupp AG is an international group of companies comprising largely independent industrial and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: Components Technology, Elevator Technology, Industrial Solutions, Marine Systems, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Corporate. The Components Technology segment offers components for the automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for the wind turbines.

