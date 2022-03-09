Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $22.95

Oxford Instruments plc (OTCMKTS:OXINF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.95 and last traded at $22.95, with a volume of 128 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.55.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OXINF shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oxford Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.26.

Oxford Instruments Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, rental, sale, and service of high technology tools and systems. It operates through the following segments: Materials and Characterization; Research and Discovery; and Service and Healthcare. The Materials and Characterization segment focuses on applied research and development, and commercial customers, enabling the fabrication, and characterization of materials and devices down to the atomic scale.

