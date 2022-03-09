BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "BrainsWay Ltd. is a commercial stage medical device company. It is focused on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products using the Company's proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder and obsessive-compulsive disorder. BrainsWay Ltd. is based in Jerusalem, Israel. "

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on BrainsWay from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Loop Capital began coverage on BrainsWay in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on BrainsWay from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Shares of NASDAQ BWAY traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $7.59. The company had a trading volume of 34,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,396. The firm has a market cap of $124.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.63 and a beta of 1.04. BrainsWay has a 12-month low of $6.53 and a 12-month high of $11.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.69.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BrainsWay by 11.1% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,168,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,357,000 after purchasing an additional 116,510 shares in the last quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BrainsWay by 63.9% in the third quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 843,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,802,000 after purchasing an additional 329,007 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BrainsWay in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of BrainsWay in the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BrainsWay by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 7,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

BrainsWay Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brainsway Ltd. is a commercial stage medical device company, which focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products using the proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD).

