Enigma (ENG) Hits Market Cap of $439,215.52

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. Over the last seven days, Enigma has traded 14.1% lower against the dollar. Enigma has a market capitalization of $439,215.52 and approximately $236,083.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Enigma coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0316 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $98.56 or 0.00235153 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00011235 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003736 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000758 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00036158 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $232.50 or 0.00554714 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Enigma Coin Profile

Enigma (CRYPTO:ENG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,238,561 coins and its circulating supply is 13,891,797 coins. The official message board for Enigma is forum.enigma.co . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enigma’s official website is enigma.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Buying and Selling Enigma

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enigma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

