Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $45.96 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating) will announce $45.96 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Riley Exploration Permian’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $45.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $46.92 million. Riley Exploration Permian reported sales of $23.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 99.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Riley Exploration Permian will report full-year sales of $181.16 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $181.00 million to $181.31 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $228.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Riley Exploration Permian.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.08). Riley Exploration Permian had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The business had revenue of $57.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.38 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on REPX. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Riley Exploration Permian from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Riley Exploration Permian from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

REPX traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.52. 95,460 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,897. The firm has a market capitalization of $576.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 0.99. Riley Exploration Permian has a 1-year low of $15.53 and a 1-year high of $53.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Riley Exploration Permian’s dividend payout ratio is currently -24.31%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REPX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Saltoro Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Saltoro Capital LP now owns 92,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 12,991 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Raffles Associates LP purchased a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian in the 4th quarter worth $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. The firm is focused on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. Its activities also include the horizontal development of the San Andres formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Northwest Shelf of the Permian Basin.

