Sovos Brands Inc (NASDAQ:SOVO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Sovos Brands Inc (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.00.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on SOVO shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Sovos Brands from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sovos Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.
Sovos Brands stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.12. The company had a trading volume of 220,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,864. Sovos Brands has a 52 week low of $10.96 and a 52 week high of $17.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.74.
Sovos Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sovos Brands Inc is a food company. Its brand portfolio includes Rao’s, a premium line of pasta sauces, pizza sauces, dry pastas, frozen entrees and soups; noosa, a premium yoghurt made with whole milk and wildflower honey; Birch Benders, a line of better-for-you pancake and waffle mixes; and Michael Angelo’s, a line of premium frozen Italian entr?es.
