Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) will post $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hanmi Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the highest is $0.64. Hanmi Financial posted earnings per share of $0.55 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Hanmi Financial will report full year earnings of $2.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hanmi Financial.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.49. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 38.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HAFC shares. Jonestrading raised their price target on Hanmi Financial from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. DA Davidson raised Hanmi Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

NASDAQ HAFC traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.39. 91,871 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,630. The company has a market capitalization of $741.90 million, a P/E ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Hanmi Financial has a 12-month low of $16.67 and a 12-month high of $28.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HAFC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 773,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,305,000 after acquiring an additional 244,146 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 164.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 330,687 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,633,000 after purchasing an additional 205,785 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,568,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,897,000 after purchasing an additional 198,525 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,561,110 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,475,000 after purchasing an additional 155,428 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 411.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 188,613 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,466,000 after purchasing an additional 151,734 shares during the period. 86.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

