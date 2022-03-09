$60.20 Million in Sales Expected for Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) will post sales of $60.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Horizon Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $61.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $59.70 million. Horizon Bancorp reported sales of $56.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp will report full-year sales of $251.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $247.80 million to $253.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $269.80 million, with estimates ranging from $265.70 million to $272.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Horizon Bancorp.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 33.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HBNC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Horizon Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on Horizon Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

In other news, President James D. Neff sold 11,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $238,585.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President James D. Neff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 14,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 27,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HBNC traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.80. 140,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,426. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $861.72 million, a PE ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Horizon Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.66 and a fifty-two week high of $23.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Horizon Bancorp’s payout ratio is 30.46%.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers personal banking, business banking, investment and trust, and mortgage services. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, IN.

