Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by BCK Partners Inc.

BCK Partners Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 108,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,485 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 28.4% of BCK Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. BCK Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $47,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000.

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $10.20 on Wednesday, reaching $392.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,805,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,642,260. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $412.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $415.90. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $354.14 and a 52 week high of $441.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a $1.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. This is a boost from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

