$1.14 Billion in Sales Expected for Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) will post $1.14 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Garmin’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.09 billion and the highest is $1.18 billion. Garmin posted sales of $1.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Garmin will report full-year sales of $5.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.46 billion to $5.50 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.90 billion to $6.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Garmin.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. Garmin had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. Garmin’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GRMN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Garmin from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $148.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Garmin from $202.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

Garmin stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.72. 2,000,054 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,355,458. Garmin has a 12-month low of $106.66 and a 12-month high of $178.80. The stock has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Garmin by 74.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in Garmin by 123.5% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Garmin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Garmin by 1.6% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,314 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 139.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 72.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

