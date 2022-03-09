Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Shares Bought by Arlington Financial Advisors LLC

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 514,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,449 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF makes up about 5.7% of Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $16,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 549.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 185.2% during the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter worth $38,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:FNDF traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.90. The company had a trading volume of 59,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,250. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.01. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $29.59 and a twelve month high of $34.94.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.