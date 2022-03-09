Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Will Announce Earnings of $2.23 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) to report $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for McDonald’s’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.33. McDonald’s reported earnings of $1.92 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that McDonald’s will report full year earnings of $10.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.88 to $10.45. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $11.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.81 to $11.64. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow McDonald’s.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.08). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 119.62% and a net margin of 32.49%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Edward Jones cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Argus lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.37.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $223.30. The stock had a trading volume of 235,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,353,818. McDonald’s has a 12-month low of $208.24 and a 12-month high of $271.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.98%.

In related news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Blue Square Asset Management LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 4,743 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 984 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.2% during the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 50.0% during the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 67.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on McDonald’s (MCD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.