Brokerages Expect GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $216.87 Million

Equities analysts expect GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) to report sales of $216.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for GoPro’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $214.47 million to $220.00 million. GoPro reported sales of $203.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that GoPro will report full-year sales of $1.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for GoPro.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $391.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.15 million. GoPro had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 31.97%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of GoPro in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GoPro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of GoPro from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $9.80 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Wedbush upgraded shares of GoPro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $13.50 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of GoPro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.88.

In related news, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $2,140,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP S Aimee Lapic sold 4,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $50,149.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 409,672 shares of company stock valued at $3,935,411 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPRO. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in GoPro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $282,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in GoPro by 224.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 100,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 69,292 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in GoPro by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,388,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,180,000 after purchasing an additional 6,216 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in GoPro by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in GoPro by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 726,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,459,000 after purchasing an additional 96,864 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

GPRO traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $7.96. The company had a trading volume of 96,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,018,911. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.46. GoPro has a 52-week low of $7.56 and a 52-week high of $13.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.17.

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

