Arlington Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 8,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 516.2% during the fourth quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,748,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,824,000 after acquiring an additional 3,977,434 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 33,412.0% in the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,290,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284,043 shares during the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 109.0% in the third quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 4,134,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156,287 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,178,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 87.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,674,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,232 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VCSH traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $78.71. The company had a trading volume of 4,534,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,879,008. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $78.54 and a 52 week high of $82.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.12 and its 200-day moving average is $81.33.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.099 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%.

