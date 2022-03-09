Spire (OTCMKTS:SPIR) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Spire (OTCMKTS:SPIR – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.140-$-0.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.50 million-$17.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.82 million.Spire also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.440-$-0.410 EPS.

Spire stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,700,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,580. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.65 and its 200 day moving average is $5.53. Spire has a 52-week low of $1.93 and a 52-week high of $19.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SPIR shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Spire from $6.50 to $4.30 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Bank of America downgraded Spire from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $5.05 to $1.75 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Spire from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Spire in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Spire from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.51.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spire during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,004,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Spire by 6,063.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 393,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 387,136 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Spire in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,039,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Spire in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $666,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Spire in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $617,000. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spire Corporation is engaged in developing, manufacturing, and marketing engineered products and services in the areas of photovoltaic solar and biomedical. The company offers specialized equipment for the production of terrestrial photovoltaic modules from solar cells; and photovoltaic systems for grid connected application in the commercial markets.

