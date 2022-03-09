Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $29.27

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $29.27 and last traded at $30.00, with a volume of 2358903 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.26.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JHG shares. StockNews.com upgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Macquarie cut Janus Henderson Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.13.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.95 and a 200-day moving average of $41.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.06.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 22.29%. The business had revenue of $697.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Janus Henderson Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.34%.

In other Janus Henderson Group news, CEO Richard M. Weil sold 63,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $2,296,112.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn S. Schafer sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $25,704.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,769 shares of company stock worth $2,340,086 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,321,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $533,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $470,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,325,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,563,000 after acquiring an additional 918,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 112.6% during the 4th quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 37,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 19,621 shares during the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile (NYSE:JHG)

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998 is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.