Brokerages Set Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Target Price at $171.32

Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $171.32.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMAT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. B. Riley cut their target price on Applied Materials from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th.
AMAT stock traded up $4.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.97. The stock had a trading volume of 673,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,174,283. The firm has a market cap of $113.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $141.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.66. Applied Materials has a 52-week low of $109.41 and a 52-week high of $167.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.78.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Eagle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,052,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 169,687 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $24,163,000 after acquiring an additional 19,814 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,498,783 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $783,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,640 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $697,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 57,350 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $8,167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.
About Applied Materials (Get Rating)
Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.
