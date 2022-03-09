Brokerages Set Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Target Price at $171.32

Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $171.32.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMAT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. B. Riley cut their target price on Applied Materials from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

AMAT stock traded up $4.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.97. The stock had a trading volume of 673,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,174,283. The firm has a market cap of $113.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $141.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.66. Applied Materials has a 52-week low of $109.41 and a 52-week high of $167.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.62% and a net margin of 27.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Eagle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,052,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 169,687 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $24,163,000 after acquiring an additional 19,814 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,498,783 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $783,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,640 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $697,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 57,350 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $8,167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

