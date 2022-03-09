Validity Price Down 5.7% This Week (VAL)

Validity (CURRENCY:VAL) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. In the last seven days, Validity has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Validity coin can currently be purchased for $3.44 or 0.00008215 BTC on major exchanges. Validity has a total market cap of $15.58 million and approximately $118,012.00 worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00010476 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002441 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.03 or 0.00346029 BTC.

About Validity

Validity (CRYPTO:VAL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,526,620 coins and its circulating supply is 4,525,523 coins. Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Validity is validitytech.com . The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Validity is blog.radiumcore.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

Buying and Selling Validity

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Validity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Validity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

