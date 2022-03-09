STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Receives $45.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.25.

Several brokerages recently commented on STAG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Shares of STAG traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.50. The stock had a trading volume of 948,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,144. STAG Industrial has a 1-year low of $32.34 and a 1-year high of $48.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.50. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.35. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 34.34% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $147.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.33 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. STAG Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that STAG Industrial will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1217 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 129.20%.

In related news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total transaction of $774,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $600,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,000 shares of company stock worth $1,771,050 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 129.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 356,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,984,000 after buying an additional 200,907 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its position in STAG Industrial by 33.0% during the third quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 26,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 6,485 shares during the last quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC raised its position in STAG Industrial by 5.1% during the third quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 106,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,328,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in STAG Industrial by 1.9% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in STAG Industrial during the second quarter worth about $4,393,000. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

