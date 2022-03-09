BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.40.

BRP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of BRP Group from $40.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of BRP Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of BRP Group from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of BRP Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

NASDAQ BRP traded up $2.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.66. 664,415 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,922. BRP Group has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $45.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.29, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.91 and a 200-day moving average of $34.10.

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

