Arlington Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,262 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. BlackRock comprises approximately 1.3% of Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 171.4% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 87.0% in the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on BLK. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on BlackRock from $1,125.00 to $1,024.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $948.25.

BLK stock traded up $30.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $693.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,432,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,517. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $660.15 and a 52-week high of $973.16. The company has a market cap of $105.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $806.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $873.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 30.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 42.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.09%.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total value of $1,147,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

