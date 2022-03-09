JGP Wealth Management LLC Purchases 142 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,834 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,043,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,645,000 after buying an additional 5,311 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,044,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,530,306,000 after buying an additional 26,557 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 18.1% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 803 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 74.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.09.

Shares of LMT stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $448.60. The stock had a trading volume of 197,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,541,621. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $324.23 and a 12 month high of $479.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $389.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $361.90.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.23 by $0.01. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 91.52%. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.38 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 49.21%.

In other news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.27, for a total value of $2,486,006.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.45, for a total transaction of $826,033.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,599. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

