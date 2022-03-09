ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Bought by JGP Wealth Management LLC

JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,692 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 0.3% in the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 14,637 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 4.2% in the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 992 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 18.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 4.3% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 32.9% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

ResMed stock traded up $6.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $245.06. 16,028 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,285. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $35.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.34. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.72 and a 1-year high of $301.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $241.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $258.49.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47. The firm had revenue of $894.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.49 million. ResMed had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 28.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.32%.

In related news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total value of $359,551.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.92, for a total transaction of $662,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,613 shares of company stock worth $10,786,951. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Bank of America upgraded ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $239.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $234.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Macquarie raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.50.

About ResMed (Get Rating)

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.